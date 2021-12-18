Globacom’s giant strides in entertainment industry





By Chidiebere Nwobodo

In 2003 when Globacom Limited—the first indigenous mobile telecom company debuted in Nigeria, many optimists and ICT enthusiasts saw the birth of a promising mobile operator, that would create competition in the telecom sector and give more Nigerians much-needed opportunity to own mobile lines.

Except the pathfinder himself—Mike Adenuga, Jr., no one else envisioned unparalleled positive impact then nascent telecom operator would have on the nation’s entertainment industry.

Almost two decades later, Nigeria’s telecom and entertainment industries have felt way better as a result of sterling achievements of Glo in these two strategic sectors of the economy. At its inception, when the service provider firstly announced its mission statement: “To be the largest, most successful entertainment, information and telecommunications solutions provider, in Nigeria and Africa”, some cynics viewed it as one of the highfalutin propaganda of corporate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper