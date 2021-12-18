Nasarawa govt bans use of charcoal





The Nasarawa State Government has baned the use and sales of charcoal in the state to protect the environment.

Mr Aliyu Agwai, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, announced this while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

He said that the process of producing charcoal is harmful to the environment by destroying the climate and increasing global warming.

Agwai noted that burning of charcoal, especially, would produce harmful emission.

“Cutting trees can result in the loss of habitat for animal species, which can harm the ecosystems.

“Almost all the land animals and plants live in forests and many cannot survive the deforestation that destroys their homes,” he observed.

He warned those selling and using charcoal to desist to avoid prosecution in case of violation.

He lauded the residents of the state for the level of compliance with the sensitisation programme on environmental sanitation..

“Usually every…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper