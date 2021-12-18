Police arraign 5 for allegedly killing a man and kidnapping his sister





The Benue Police Command on Friday arraigned five men of various addresses in Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing a family, killing one and kidnapping another.

The men, Sunday Onmonya, Peter Otokpa, James Oko, Daniel Odoh and Bartholomew Alo were charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Culpable Homicide and Kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Jonah Uleru, told the court that one Aaron Oche of Ikpomolokpo Village in Ado Local Government Area had reported the matter at the Igumale Police Station on Nov. 11.

He said the complainant stated that on that same Nov .11, some armed men numbering about seven attacked them in their family compound and robbed them of one handset valued N80,000, one Itel GSM handset valued N8,000, one Tecno handset valued N8,000 and a cash sum yet to be ascertained.

