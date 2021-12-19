Aisha Buhari seeks loans, empowerment for corps members





.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for the provision of loans and more empowerment for National Youth Service Corps members.

She spoke during the closing ceremony for the 2021 NYSC Entrepreneurship Festival in Abuja Weekend.

Mrs Buhari noted the Federal Government programme directed towards the youths have been successful.

The First Lady, who was represented by Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, said: “The level of skills and quality of products exhibited here today attests to the fact that Nigeria has the potential manpower to grow in leaps and bounds.

“That’s why the Federal Government has set up several youth empowerment schemes which has recorded similar successes.

“I, therefore, call on captains of industry and financial institutions to grant more access to credit facilities and venture capital to these corps members to become entrepreneurs.”

She tasked the corps members not to rest on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper