Akin Osuntokun could have been an Ifa priest – Obasanjo





By Yinka Ajayi

Statesmen converged in Lagos last Thursday to celebrate former political adviser to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, who clocked 60.

Speaking at a public lecture titled, ‘Consistency in Public Intellectual Advocacy: Akin Osuntokun’s role in Nigeria’, held in his honour, Dr. Rueben Abati, the guest lecturer, described the celebrant as a public intellectual who provokes debates that makes the society better.

“The Osuntokun experience was the experience of many others like Prof. Pat Utomi”, Abati, a former presidential spokesperson said.

Nationhood

On his part, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Osuntokun as a true nationalist who helped to reshape the nation’s political system.

Obasanjo said: “Calling me forward to make remarks on Akin is an anti-climax but Abati said something in his lecture that Akin was a failed farmer.

“So anytime anybody describes me as a farmer, you know that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper