BREAKING: Prominent Itsekiri female leader, Ugbogbo Ebebe dies

By Jimitota Onoyume

Prominent Itsekiri female Chief widely known more by the name  Ugbogbo Ebebe, Chief  Agnes Onesanden Enonuwewu  is dead. 

Vanguard gathered she passed on in Warri on Sunday .

An octogenarian, Pa Churchill Oki  described her as the Itsekiri version of popular South Africa singer and song writer,  Miriam Makeba ,adding that she was a great philosopher and a lady whose songs were laced with rich history. 

” She sang a song that resonated everywhere shortly after His Majesty Erejuwa II was brought back from exile.  She was a Philosopher , the Miriam  Makeba of Itsekiri. Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, featured her regularly those days.”

“She was a song star, but she was more than that. Her songs were very historical and legendary. She never had her band. But was great in Itsekiri”.

Secretary Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, Sir Sunny Mene remembered her for her great lyrics. "She was a popular Itsekiri singer whose songs calmed…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

