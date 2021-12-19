Customs intercept container load of weapons at Tin Can





By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Adeyinka

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Tin Can Island Command, has intercepted a 1x40ft container with number TRHU8058369, loaded with cartons of guns.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the said container which was declared as plasma television was discovered after an examination.

Also, it was gathered that the clearing license used to clear the cargo was commercialised, meaning that the clearing agent owning the license gave it out for a fee to another person.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the report but declined further details.

He said the Command had not briefed the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali and the Zonal Office in Lagos about the development.

Ejisieme, however, confirmed that the container of guns was discovered during a routine examination at terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the Tin-can Island Container…





