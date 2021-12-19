Don Jazzy wows music producers at Beatz Awards 2021





.

The sixth edition of the Beatz awards was held recently amid pomp and fanfare. The event which was held at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos saw Mavin Records sound whiz, Andre Vibez, clinch the “Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year” award.

Interestingly, while presenting the award for the category created in his name, Mavin Records Chief Executive Officer, Don Jazzy surprised everyone present by giving out two million Naira instead of the initial price of one million Naira.

This, however, was because his in-house producer Alexandre Uwaifo, popularly known as Andre Vibez emerged winner of the category. Don Jazzy then gave another million to the runner-up of the category which was Focus dance beat creator, Ajimovoix Drums.

For his work on Ladipoe’s ‘Feelings’, Andre Vibez became the first producer to win the newly revamped category recently adopted by Don Jazzy. Formerly known as “New Discovery Producer of the Year”, it recognizes producers with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper