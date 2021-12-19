Explain your connection with killings, PDP calls out APC





By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of connivance in what it called its failure to stem the tide of killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other parts of the country.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party noted that “the manifest numbness of the APC leaders to bloodletting as well as the failure of the APC, as a party, to proffer any tangible solution or forcefully take its government to task on security, validate apprehensions on APC’s reported complicity in the worsened insecurity in our nation in the last six years.”

The statement read: “The PDP, standing in solidarity with Nigerians, calls out the APC to come clean on its alleged connection to killings, the benefit it derives from violence and bloodletting and why it attaches no value to human lives.

“Is it not unpardonable that while the APC had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper