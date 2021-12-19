Fresh $5.8bn loan: SERAP seeks FG’S moratorium on borrowing





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an immediate moratorium on borrowing by the Federal Government and the 36 states.

SERAP stressed that the measure would address a systemic debt crisis, prevent retrogressive economic measures, and the disproportionately negative impact of unsustainable debt on the poor Nigerians.

The request followed the recent approval by the National Assembly of President Buhari’s request for a $5.8 billion loan and grant of $10 billion.

Previous approvals in 2021 alone include $8.3 bilion; €490million, and $6.1billion. The foreign debt stock of the Federal Government, 36 states, and Federal Capital Territory reportedly stands at $37.9billion.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper