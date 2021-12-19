Jonathan consoles Ezeife over wife’s death





Ex-President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with former Anambra State Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife over the passing on of his wife Njideka Ezeife, describing her death as a sad loss.

Dr Jonathan in a message of condolence to the former Governor and the people of Anambra State stated that the late Mrs Ezeife played a key role in the growth and development of the State, having served as the First Lady to the first elected governor of the State.

The former president stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of your dear wife, Mrs Njideka Ezeife, who transited to eternal glory after a brief illness.

“The death of a close relation is always a painful experience for which, as mortals, we are encouraged to draw solace from God’s abiding grace and abundant love.

“Mrs Ezeife was a well-loved and devout woman who diligently served the people of Anambra State and humanity and left behind worthy legacies that will continue to…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper