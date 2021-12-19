Kano APC Tussle: No one can divert us, says Ganduje





Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Following the current leadership tussle in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano that broke the party into two factions, the Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has received vote of confidence from legislators and other politicians in the state.

The governor declared that his commitment to serving the state will never be hindered by the tussle while calling for calm and reiterating that it is all in the name of democracy.

“It is very important for all to know that our political dexterity and political experience will not allow small party crisis to divert our attention in further developing our dear state, Kano.

What is happening is just part of the culture of democracy” Ganduje stated

He made the statement during a stakeholders meeting that took place at Government House, Kano, Sunday, with all sections of the stakeholders in attendance.

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, twenty members…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper