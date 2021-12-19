NORTHISBLEEDING: Impose emergency rule on Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, CNG spokesman, Sulaiman, tells Buhari





BY CHARLES KUMOLU, DEPUTY EDITOR

The protests against insecurity witnessed across some northern states last week on the #NorthIsBleeding platform left the impression that, at last, the North has come to acknowledge the existential threat it faces.

Giving insights into this reawakening of sorts, spokesman for frontline northern group, Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Sulaiman Abudulazeez, in this interview, demands emergency rule in five states. He also says international conspiracy could be one of the factors fueling the current security challenges. Excerpts:

The #NorthIsBleeding protest by Northerners is viewed as belated given that banditry had been a major challenge to the North long before now…

From the outset, I would like to make it clear that contrary to what was reported, we at the Coalition of Northern Groups ,CNG, never protested nor in the actual sense of conducting or joining in any of the street processions that took place in places within the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper