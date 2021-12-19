Painting exhibition for MTU convocation





By Chukwuma Ajakah

As part of activities marking her Second and Third Combined Convocation Ceremony slated for Thursday, December 23, 2021, Mountain Top University, MTU, Ibafo, Ogun State, Nigeria will from Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to January 10, 2022, organize a post-doctoral art exhibition featuring the works of Dr Peacemaker Efeoghene Alexander, a renowned illustrator, fabric collagist and Research Fellow at the university.

Peacemaker Efeoghene, a prolific Impressionistic Painter, who has overtime explored the oil, acrylic and other media of expression, is a renowned visual illustrator with over 1,500 commissioned illustration drawings and colour works for educational publications and contemporary visual paintings in public and private collections.

In 2019, Peacemaker Efeoghene, a member of Society of Nigerian Artists and Free Painters & Sculptors, in Buckingham, England, pioneered Visual Arts, at the Mountain Top University, MTU where he now works as a Research…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper