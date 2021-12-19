Police raid criminals hideouts in Taraba, rescue kidnap victims





Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in a joint operation with the Police Command in Taraba have raided various criminal hideouts and rescued some kidnap victims.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba stated in Abuja on Sunday that kidnap victims at the various hideouts were carefully and successfully rescued unhurt.

He adding that cache of weapons and other incriminating items were recovered from the hideouts.

The police spokesman stated also that the rescued kidnap victims had been reunited with their families.

Mba also stated that 11 notorious kidnap suspects were arrested for their complicity in crimes and in the recent trend of kidnap in Taraba.

He added that kidnap operations carried out by the suspects were that of a serving personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service, and that of a relative of the Emir of Jalingo.

Another crime was the killing of a Police Sergeant in Jalingo.

Mba also stated that seven AK 47…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper