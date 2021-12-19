Security: Governor Emmanuel donates vehicles, gadgets to Police





… Vows to keep donating security vehicles until 100 targeted benchmark is met

In his avowed determination to boost the morale of security agents in the state and to enhance their operational capacity to respond to crime and distress calls promptly and effectively, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Friday donated another batch of security patrol vehicles to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Police.

He also presented several units of security alarm and communication equipment to enhance effective communication, surveillance and responsiveness of the force in the state.

Making the presentations at Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel said the move was in line with his administration’s commitment to enhancing security in the state and reducing crime during the Yuletide, reiterating his administration’s commitment to continue to release the vehicles in batches until it meets the targeted one hundred vehicles.

He assured the state police…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper