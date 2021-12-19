Southern Kaduna, Niger Delta groups boost Anyim-for-President campaign





By Dennis Agbo

A coalition of groups from Southern Kaduna and Niger Delta regions have thrown their supports behind Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s Presidential bid in the pending 2023 general election.

They however pointed out to Anyim that they will withdraw their support, any time they develop an inkling that the former President of Senate is playing a second fiddle game.

But Anyim assured both groups that he will only contest for the Presidency of Nigeria, under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or nothing else.

In their respective delegations to Anyim, during the weekend, the groups respectively urged him to stand firm in the contest and pleaded with him not to back down or play a second fiddle role.

Led by Professor Dogara Mato for Southern Kaduna and Joseph Opuma of Niger Delta, respectively, the groups pledged to remain resolute with him to the end.

Boosting their confidence, Anyim said, “I am only contesting for the office of the president and nothing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper