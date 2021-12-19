You’re biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy for not signing Electoral Bill, CSOs tell Buhari





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With suspense in the political space, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Sunday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari, of being the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy over alleged failure to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill within 30 days.

The CSOs made the allegation in a statement signed by Executive Director, Adopt A Goal Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, and endorsed by Convener, Raising New Voices Initiative, Jude Feranmi; Programme Officer, Center For Liberty, Maryam Ahmed; Convener, Speak Out Africa Initiative Kenneth Eze; Executive Director, The Nigerian Alliance, Simi Olusola; and Executive Director, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD), Obinna Eze Nwagbara.

According to the statement, the President’s delay in signing the bill has created unpalatable suspense and generated avoidable apprehension, but his inaction may not be the final call after December 19.

The statement reads in part, “It has come to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper