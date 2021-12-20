20% Police pay increase not enough





THE Federal Executive Council, FEC’s approval of a 20 per cent salary increase for the police with effect from January 1, 2022, commendable as it is, is a mere drop in the ocean.

On its own alone, it only scratches the surface in addressing the plight of the average policeman, especially the lowest cadres which do the grunt work of maintaining law and order.

Currently, the lowest ranked police officer, Constable II, earns N41,496 per month.

Twenty per cent of that brings the figure to just over N51,000. This certainly is not enough for officers to shun corruption and outright criminality frequently associated with armed police personnel on duty.

It will not stop them from taking out their frustration on members of the public. It was police brutality that sparked off the various #EndSARS protests which the Federal Government claims to be responding to.

Since the October 2021 #EndSARS protest during which many police personnel were killed and their stations…





