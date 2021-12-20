2023: PDP zones governorship to Kwara North





By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state weekend zoned the choice of the Gubernatorial candidate from the Kwara North Senatorial District, ahead of the next general election come 2023.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the party’s Spokesman, Tunde Ashaolu made available to journalists in Ilorin on Monday.

The statement noted that “This was done after series of exhaustive sessions with stakeholders of the party comprising party faithful from the three senatorial districts.

“All the organs of the party played a crucial role in assisting the party in arriving at its decisions after making a series of consultations around the state under the guidance of our leader, His Excellency Sen. Dr Abubakar.Bukola Saraki.”

It further noted that “The decision process involved the Local government working committees of the party across the 16 local government areas and 193 wards that the state is comprised.

“Each The local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper