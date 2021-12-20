30 days after expiration of Electoral Act Amendment Bill: We’ve not been briefed if Buhari has accented bill — Garba Shehu





President Muhammadu Buhari

* It’s distressing Garba Shehu can’t say if Buhari has not assent the bill – PDP

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu has insisted that president Buhari has communicated his decision on the Electoral act to the nation’s Assembly.

Speaking in a monitored programme on Channels Television, Garba Shehu said it would be disrespectful to the National Assembly if such a decision is divulged on a live programme.

According to him: “The President would be communicating with the National Assembly whatever he decides. So it would be disrespectful to the Nation’s Assembly to divulge such communication to the public assuming the communication has been sent to them.

“Allow them to resume, I believe the president would not act in violation of the constitution. He would do what is right. The constitution did not say there should be disclosure of his decision within…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper