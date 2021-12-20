Africa needs flexible, efficient refineries to meet demand, says ARDA





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) has pointed out that flexible and efficient refineries were needed on the continent to meet the demand for clean energy for transportation and cooking in the coming years.

According to the Executive Secretary of ARDA, Anibor Kragha, with growing energy demand and rapidly rising population over next two decades, refineries of the future which produce cleaner fuels in the near-term while also focusing on higher value petrochemicals, was vital.

Speaking at the Africa Energy Futures Forum held during the 23rd World Petroleum Congress in Houston, Texas, Kragha stated that producing clean fuel was the continent’s best option to lowering the environmental footprint of the refineries and averting serious potential public health issues.

He explained that it has now become imperative for African countries to adopt a unique Energy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper