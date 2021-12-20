APC and the double-faced sore losers





By Tunde Oladunjoye

RECENTLY, a fake news and misinformation was being circulated by members of the defunct Allied Peoples Movement, APM, pretending to be members of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and claiming that one Chief Derin Adebiyi, has been purportedly recognised as “Chairman” of APC in Ogun State.

The bonafide Chairman of APC in Ogun State remains Chief Yemi Sanusi. It is very unimaginable that this set of disloyal people could be day-dreaming that someone who never participated in the state congress of the party would now be pronounced as “Chairman” of the party.

These elements have openly pronounced their mushroom party, the APM, dead as far back as March 2020 during a press conference held in Abeokuta, but events have clearly shown that they continue to display anti-party and disloyal tendencies; the same reasons for which the former state party executive committee led by the said Chief Derin Adebiyi was dissolved by the National Working…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper