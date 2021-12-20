APCON’s AISOP: Legal practitioner seeks review of controversial clauses





.

*As Clara Okoro emerges BJAN Chair

By Tunde Oso

Given the fuss over the recently released Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON’s Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), legal practitioner, Nosakhare Uwadiae Esq has recommended that advertising stakeholders in Nigeria be allowed to take another look at the regulation – AISOP – and come up with recommendations that are balanced to resolve contentious clauses.

Uwadiae, Managing Partner of Gee Law firm, who delivered a lecture titled “Advertising, Impartiality and Regulation” at the 9th Annual General Meeting of Brands and Marketing Conference of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) held in Lagos last weekend, said, the recently introduced APCON Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP) makes several recommendations on payments to Advert Agencies etc, however, no reference was made to ensuring that the agencies fulfill Service Level Agreements SLAs and quality service…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper