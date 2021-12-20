Asaba 2022: National Sports Festival to hold in November





The National Council on Sports on Monday approved Nov. 2 to Nov. to 15, 2022 as dates for the 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this in Asaba during the Council’s extra- ordinary meeting.

The minister’s Special Assistant on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, in a statement, quoted the minister as assuring of a befitting festival at “Asaba 2022”.

“This meeting today puts us at the cusp of another National Sports Festival (NSF) which we refer to as our own Olympics.

“The National Council on Sports meeting today has become necessary in order to update Council on developments, and deliberations on issues that concern the hosting of the 21st National Sports Festival which Delta State had earlier won the rights to host in November 2022.

“Interestingly, Delta State came first at the recently concluded Edo 2020.

“Now, we are happy that they have the opportunity not just to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper