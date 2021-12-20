Azeez Adebayo applauds Gov AbdulRazaq for judicious use of resources





.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Octogenarian, member of the Elders Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alh Azeez Adebayo has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the judicious use of the paltry allocations he’s been receiving since he assumed office to develop the state beyond everyone’s imagination.

Alh Adebayo who clocked 80, last October spoke in an interview with Vanguard, a weekend at his residence in the Adewole area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The sage said that the performance of the governor since about three years ago far outweigh the sixteen years administrations of Dr Bukola Saraki and Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed who he claimed received sumptuous allocations while in office.

He said, “The sixteen years administrations in this state is a waste, this administration’s performance far outweigh that of the last two administrations. Here is my residence, within three days, I now have public water running from my taps since…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper