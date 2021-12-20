Ex-presidential candidate berates those wishing Buhari dead





….Says they are enemies of Nigeria with concept of kidnappers, bandits, others

By Chris Ochayi

A former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Comrade Ademola Babatunde Abidemi Samuel, has condemned the attitude of some Nigerians he alleged are praying for President Muhammadu Buhari’s death.

Comrade Samuel, who contested the election under the platform of Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP, but lost to Buhari, said those wishing him dead are the enemies of the country.

Samuel in a statement issued in Abuja, noted that the idea of making those evil wishes as prayer points for Mr. President is not different from the concept of kidnappers, bandits and Boko Haram.

According to him, “If President Muhammadu Buhari had died many years ago as a soldier defending his country Nigeria, those who wish him evil today would have called him a fallen hero.

“It is funny to see many write…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper