I won’t stop speaking against injustice, bad governance — Kukah





By Ankeli Emmanuel

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, yesterday said he would not stop speaking against bad governance in the country until Nigeria changes for the better.

Kukah, who stated this in his homily celebrating 45 years of priesthood and 10 years as Bishop in Sokoto, said keeping quiet in the face of injustice and bad governance was nothing but corruption.

He recalled with nostalgia how he took the vow to keep preaching the gospel with fidelity and constancy not minding whose ox is gored.

In keeping to this vow, Bishop Kukah said some might construe constant criticism of governments as causing trouble.

“I did not promise to serve the President, governor, any politician, businessman or individual but preach the gospel with fidelity and constancy. Nothing I have accomplished as a result of myself. Were it not for the Catholic Church, I would have been nothing. I would not have been a priest. Constantly remind yourself that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper