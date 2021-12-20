Navy winning war against Maritime crime ― CNS





By Jimitota Onoyume

Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for effective funding of the Navy, saying it had helped to reduce sea piracy and related maritime crime to the lowest ebb.

Speaking at the inauguration of renovated Ratings Accommodation blocks at the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Delta, Warri, Delta state, the CNS, said the new accommodation would further energize the ratings to discharge their responsibilities.

Represented by the Director Information of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, the CNS recalled that in his mission and vision statement he had charged officers and men to step up fight against maritime crime, adding that the success had been tremendous.

“This milestone has been recognized even by the International Maritime Group which recently said that piracy and other criminal activities in our waters have reduced drastically for the first time in 27 years.”

READ ALSO: Navy arrest 20…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper