NFVCB board members write Buhari, accuse Executive Director of reckless leadership

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the agency of government saddled with the task of regulating the film and video sector of the Nigerian economy, is currently enmeshed in a leadership scandal, VANGUARD has learnt.

The Executive Director of the NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, who was reappointed in April this year by the President Muhammadu Buhari is accused of unilaterally dissolving the agency’s governing council and barring members from accessing the premises.

In a petition dated December 3, 2021, and addressed to the President, it was also alleged that Thomas has been expending monies belonging to the Board without recourse to the NFVCB Act.

The petition, which was signed by the Secretary of the governing board, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Katcha, is titled, ‘Compliant of Financial Malpractices and Misappropriations by the Executive Director, Adebayo Thomas of NFVCB’.

The petition read in part, “Your Excellency,…





