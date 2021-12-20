OAU denies increasing school fees





Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

By Shina Abubakar



The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has denied that it increased school fees payable by students.

It described stories that went viral on social media about fee increment as untrue.

A statement issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Biodun Olarewaju stated that the purported circular announcing the new fee regime did not emanate from the school management.

It reads, “The attention of the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has been drawn to a circular, purportedly issued by the University Management, that has been going viral on social media, that fees payable by the students have been increased.

“There is no iota of truth in the said circular.

“Accordingly, for the avoidance of doubt and to put the record straight, the University Management wishes to inform the general public, most especially our students, their parents or guardians, that the said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper