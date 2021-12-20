Over 20 killed by suspected terrorists in Borno LG





Bandits

…scores abducted, raises houses, loot foodstuff, livestock

By Ndahi Marama

Atleast over 20 people were killed with several others sustaining gunshot injuries when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Kilangar village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state on Sunday, sources have said.

Klangar is a community in Askira Uba Council where the Deputy Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Hon, Engr Abdullahi Askira hail from, and whose family house in that community was razed down few months ago by insurgents.

The insurgents on Sunday afternoon also completely razed down the residence of the District Head of Kilangar, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Kilangar.

As at the time of filing in this report, Vanguard gathered that there was no ground military troops to confront the attackers, although, the airforce jets responded with an airstrike to repel the devastating attack on the community.

Reliable Vigilante/Hunter Sources who managed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper