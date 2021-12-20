Planned tax on carbonated drinks’ll worsen unemployment —Labour





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, weekend, warned that the proposed plan by the Federal Government to tax carbonated drinks will wornsen the unemployment crisis in the country.

President of the union, Mr. Lateef Oyelekan, in a statement. said: “The soft drinks companies and breweries are the ones providing millions of jobs for Nigerians directly and indirectly, and with their planned expansion, it means more jobs for Nigerians.

The 7Up Bottling Company has over 10 locations in the country and it has told us of its expansion plan in its production lines at each plant; same for Nigeria Bottling Company, and others.

“The Federal Government should rather be seen to be creating a conducive environment for these companies to create more jobs for the citizens, rather than overburdening them with taxes. These companies provide both direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians from permanent to casual employees, suppliers,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper