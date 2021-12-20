Reduce checkpoints in Igboland by 75%, group writes IGP





Group known as Cultural Credibility Development Initiative, CCDI, Monday called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, Baba, to reduce what it described as ‘strangulation checkpoints in Igboland’, by 75 percent.

Disclosing this in a letter titled, “Re-Strangulation of Igboland with checkpoints”, dated 16th December, 2021, the group through Chief A.G. Uwazurike, President and Pastor Steve Nwabuko, Secretary, condemned the number of checkpoints in the region, noting that the suffering of travellers are unbearable.

Read the letter below:

“We are writing to bring to your attention the suffocation caused by humongous number of checkpoints in Igboland.

“Sir, for the avoidance of doubts, a traveller from Lagos to Igboland sees checkpoints every one kilometre up to the uttering road of Benin City. The traveller from Abuja sees checkpoints every two kilo metres until he reaches Delta North fringes.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper