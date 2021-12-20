Sigma Pensions commits to 50% lump sum





By Rosemary Iwunze

Sigma Pensions Limited says it is committed to meeting its customer’s expectation and remains wholly guided by the law governing pension administrations in Nigeria.

The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) is reacting to the judgment at the National Industrial Court granting retirees’ access to 50 percent lump sum of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) balance at retirement.

The latest court ruling in the case of Rakiya Bakari Girei Vs. Sigma Pensions Limited, National Pension Commission and Attorney General of the Federation, comes in the wake of a similar case in which PenCom and another PFA have secured a stay of execution of the judgement and are currently appealing the decision of the court.

Sigma Pensions has stated that as a responsible organisation, respectful of regulatory authority and rule of law, it will await the outcome of these proceedings…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper