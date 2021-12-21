[BREAKING] Electoral Bill: Senate President reads Buhari’s letter of Withdrawal of Assent





Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read on Tuesday, the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari withholding of assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill.

President Buhari in the letter is withholding assent to the bill citing the imposition of direct primaries as approved by the National Assembly, the National Assembly for picking candidates by political parties in the amended Electoral Act as a violation of the spirit of democracy.

According to Buhari, with Direct primaries, there will be plethora of litigation from party members and stakeholders, just as he said that allowing the process would fuel corruption as well as encourage over monitorization.

In the letter read during plenary after the Senators came out from a closed-door session that was held from 10.42 to 11.42 am, President Buhari said that Direct Primaries would raise credibility issues as well as lead to undue interference, even…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper