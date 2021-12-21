Buhari commiserates with NUJ over death of its former President Bonnie Nwoha





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Abia State as well as the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) on the passing of former national president, Mr Bonnie Nwoha.

President Buhari also commiserated with the family and friends of the veteran newsman and well respected member of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), who was a one-time Managing Editor, Daily Times Nigeria, Commissioner of Information, Abia State and a Special Adviser Media to the Governor of Abia State, a position he held until his demise.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu noted that the late Nwoha’s remarkable legacies include his passion to mentor young and upcoming journalists, his tireless work to champion a free press and the interests of members of the Fourth Estate of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper