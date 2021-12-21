Buhari must address our petrol subsidy morass





THE All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government must accept the blame for the fact that after six years in power, we are still deeply mired in our intractable petrol subsidy regime.

As the leader of the then opposition party, Muhammadu Buhari had intensely argued that there was no fuel subsidy; that the subsidy which the then Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government was paying was used to oil the wheel of corruption. He promised to stop the subsidy and even reduce the pump price of petrol if elected.

Many Nigerians believed Buhari because as a former Oil Minister who oversaw the establishment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, he was seen as an expert of sorts. He also assumed the portfolio of Petroleum Resources Minister, a post he still occupies.

It will be recalled that the APC had led a massive protest which ended former President Goodluck Jonathan’s plan to remove petrol subsidy to save one trillion naira in 2012 alone.

Shockingly,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper