Cleric task Christians on giving, talents discovery





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE presiding pastor of Simply Worship International Ministry, Pastor Vivian Atenaga, has said that the essence for organizing Christmas carols beyond celebrating the season was to harness and discover hidden God given talents in young people.

Atenaga made the statements during the Carol Night service organized by the church and Powered by Daar Communication owners of Raypower/AIT in Benin City, Edo state.

He said: “We saw talents, potential, creativity, dramatic style tonight. I am just amazed about this. We see that these young people are burning in their passion for the Lord. Everything we saw here was done by the Singing Team of our church. For me, it is an amazing night of celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This event is also an opportunity for the youths to discover their God given gifts and potentials in them. So, in the church, if you don’t give the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper