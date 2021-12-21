Deploy geospatial technologies to end food insecurity – Fashola charges surveyors





Babatunde Fashola

By Chris Ochayi

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has charged surveyors to deploy geospatial technologies and techniques to unlock the land and improving the soil for sustainable food production and security.

Fashola, who gave the charge at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Survey Coordination Conference and meeting of the Adversary Board on survey training, Tuesday in Abuja, also emphasized on better collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other relevant authorities towards boosting agricultural production.

Speaking further at the conference with theme; Geospatial Approach to Harness Agro Planning and Food Sustainability for Economic Development”, the minister noted that, presence of personalities at the conference demonstrated genuine commitment towards the advancement of the country and understanding of the important…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper