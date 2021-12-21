Electoral Bill: INEC insists on using technology for elections





INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again expressed its preference for the deployment of technology in managing Nigeria’s complex electoral process, saying it is better than the best manual process.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs said with its Automatic Biometric Identification System ABIS, INEC has been able to weed out multiple registrants in the Federal Capital Territory FCT ahead of the Area Council Polls.

INEC position comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari withheld assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which contained clauses on the use of electronic transmission of results and imposition of direct primaries on political parties.

Yakubu added that the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS which has now replaced the Smart Card…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper