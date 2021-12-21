Escalating cases of malnutrition in Oyo, urgent cause for concern





By Chioma Obinna

The continued denial of high cases of malnutrition in most parts of Southern Nigeria has spanned decades.

Unfortunately, this development has robbed many children of a good start in life and may destroy their hopes for adulthood. Good Health weekly x-rays the causes and silent burden of malnutrition in children in Oyo State.

In the intensive care ward of the Oni Memorial Children’s Hospital, Oyo lies 4 months old Bode Adelaja. At a tender age, Bode is manifesting symptoms of malnutrition such as saggy buttocks, weakness of the body, and a lean body with a sunken fontanel.

According to medical experts, Bode was diagnosed with failure to thrive which has to do with malnutrition in children under the age of six months.

At presentation at the hospital, Bode weighed 2.9, a weight too low for his age.

Bilikisu, his mother who took him to the hospital, had no idea the child was malnourished until doctors at the facility referred them to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper