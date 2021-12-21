FCTA rehabilitates 452 ‘stranded’ commercial sex workers





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said as part of efforts to sanitize the nation’s capital, it has recently succeeded in taking off 452 stranded commercial sex workers from the streets and rehabilitated them.

This was as it disclosed how it sent approximately N24 million in apprehending, evacuating and rehabilitating beggars and destitute in the FCT between January and June 2021.

Mandate Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat SDS, Hajia Hadiza Kabir, disclosed this at a news conference Tuesday in Abuja.

Kabir noted that the two FCT Administration had “scaled up actions to develop a capital city that has a socially friendly environment devoid of moral bankruptcy”.

According to her, the regular clampdown on some red-light zones and arrest of commercial sex workers was a social responsibility through which the secretariat rescues young women from drugs and other forms of criminalities, while providing them with meaningful…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper