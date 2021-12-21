FOREX: Turnover in I&E window faces decline

The members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s, CBN,   Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, have called on the apex bank to carry out a comprehensive review of the foreign exchange market operations in the country to determine the fundamental drivers, and relative sizes of the segments of the market.
Falls 10% to $27.59bn in 11 months

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The volume of dollars (turnover) in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window May close the year 2021 lower than the 2020 figures going by the figures at the end of November which stood at $27.59 billion, representing a 10 per cent decline from $30.82 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.

The transaction volume ended 2020 at $33 billion, indicated that 2021 short fall is about $5.4 billion as at end November. 
Though transaction volume was at record high of $3.95 billion in October, the beginning of the Q4’21, but it crashed by 14 per cent to $3.39 billion in November, dampening the hope for a full year positive figure against 2020. 

Vanguard findings from the monthly turnover  data recorded in the FMDQ financial trading platform in 2021 shows that the year started dull at  $906.44 million…



