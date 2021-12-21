FOREX: Turnover in I&E window faces decline





Falls 10% to $27.59bn in 11 months

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The volume of dollars (turnover) in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window May close the year 2021 lower than the 2020 figures going by the figures at the end of November which stood at $27.59 billion, representing a 10 per cent decline from $30.82 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.

The transaction volume ended 2020 at $33 billion, indicated that 2021 short fall is about $5.4 billion as at end November.

READ ALSO:Tension in Bauchi as Magistrate court summons LG Chairman for demolishing Duru’s house

Though transaction volume was at record high of $3.95 billion in October, the beginning of the Q4’21, but it crashed by 14 per cent to $3.39 billion in November, dampening the hope for a full year positive figure against 2020.

Vanguard findings from the monthly turnover data recorded in the FMDQ financial trading platform in 2021 shows that the year started dull at $906.44 million…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper