Former Anambra Chief Judge calls for teaching of History in schools





Former Chief Judge of Anambra, Prof. Peter Umeadi, has called for the re-introduction of teaching of History in secondary schools and in tertiary institutions.

This, he said, would promote the learning of peoples’ cultures.

Umeadi made the call on Monday in Enugu at the 80th birthday celebration of Prince Chukwuemeka Onyesoh of Nri Kingdom and presentation of Onyesoh’s book entitled “Dirt on White Spectrum’’ in Enugu.

He noted that the teaching of History as a subject would be of great benefit to the younger generation.

Umeadi said: “Nri is not just the centre of Igbo culture and religion, but the beginning and centre point of civilisation in sub-Sahara Africa covering pre-colonial Nigeria.’’

He urged Onyesoh to ensure that the book is placed in all libraries in Nigeria as well as in every secondary school in Igbo land as the book is the power of Igbos.

Reviewing the book, Prof. Chris Ebigbo, said it is a rescue mission for the throne of Eze…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper