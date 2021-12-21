Imo Killings: We don’t engage in cannibalism — IPOB





By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the “genocide in Imo”, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday exonerated itself saying that its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN) is not involved in “these dastardly acts and barbarity”.

Reacting, the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement obtained by Vanguard, noted that “the general public should understand that those behind the orgy of kidnapping and barbaric killings in Imo have no link whatesover with the ESN inaugurated by our leader in December 2020”.

The secessionist group also alleged that the “genocide” is planned by the conspirator “and his co-travellers” to “unleashing mayhem on our people in their desperation to demonise ESN personnel and IPOB volunteers”.

IPOB however condemned “the cannibalism and atrocities of these criminals” claiming “the camp found at Nkwere and other places where they roasted human beings…





