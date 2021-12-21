Jigawa: Man, 27, arrested over alleged armed robbery, kidnapping





The Jigawa Police Command said it has arrested a 27-old-man over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested on Dec. 15 at about 12:30 p.m., by a team of policemen attached to Ringim Division, in Ringim Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He explained that the suspect is believed to be a member of a syndicate that had robbed and kidnapped one Alhaji Ibrahim Jinjiri, aged 60, of Zangon Kanya village, Ringim, in Sept. 2020.

The PPRO recalled that the syndicate allegedly kidnapped the victim after robbing him of N300,000.

According to Shiisu, the syndicate later abandoned the victim after they discovered that he was dead.

Shiisu explained that the syndicate, being disappointed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper