NASS passes Finance bill two weeks after transmission





Senate

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

The National Assembly has passed the Finance Bill 2021, transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, on December 7, 2021.

The passage of the bill two weeks later was sequel to the consideration of a report by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West led Senate Joint Committee on Finance; Customs, Excise and Tariff; Trade and Investment.

The passage of the Finance Bill in the House of Representatives was sequel to the consideration of the report presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke.

“Report on a Bill for an Act to Amend the Capital Gains Tax Act, Companies Income Tax Act, Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, Personal Income Tax Act, Stamp Duties Act, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, Value Added Tax Act, Insurance Act, Nigerian Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, National Agency for Science and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper