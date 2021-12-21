Tackling our medical brain drain





EARLIER in August this year, the Saudi Arabia government sent its agents to Abuja, our nation’s capital, to recruit Nigerian doctors. The Muhammadu Buhari regime saw it as a slap on its face.

It sent a posse of security operatives to halt the exercise. But in a twist of logic, the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, claimed that medical specialists were free to emigrate as Nigeria had enough doctors.

It did not stop him from advocating, during his 2022 budget defence on November 10, 2021, for a compulsory nine-year service for all Nigeria-trained doctors before they would be allowed to emigrate.

It has become obvious even to the Minister that he was wrong to claim we have enough doctors. For more than 40 years, medical doctors trained in Nigerian institutions have been steadily migrating to the USA, Canada, the UK, European Union and the Middle East where they enjoy much better conditions of service such as higher pay and access to adequate tools…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper