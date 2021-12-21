Treatment outcomes: Expert calls for strict ethics in medical practice





By Chioma Obinna

A reproductive health expert, Dr Ibrahim Wada, has called for strict ethics in medical practice, stating that Nigeria has adequate human and materials resources for advanced medical practice and improved medical standards hinged on research Wada who made the call at the inauguration of the ethics committee of Nisa Medical Group in Abuja where medical professionals emphasised the need to bring together medical scientists to deepen oversight and promote excellence in Nigeria healthcare said adherence to ethical standards in healthcare will bring out about better outcomes in medical treatment.

Wada, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Nisa Medical Group, said the institution is determined to contribute to advancement in health care by leveraging with the progress in the world of medical research, hence the constitution of an ethics committee of independent and renowned professionals.

He said the 10-member committee headed by Prof. Nkeruika Ameh…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper